Northstar Advisory Group LLC Sells 15,973 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Northstar Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,763 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 15,973 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,618,295,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $725,219,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 231.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,711,353 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $539,450,000 after buying an additional 3,289,707 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 84.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,921,229 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $856,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 11,943.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,827,112 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $350,590,000 after buying an additional 2,803,638 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 17th. Arete Research raised Walt Disney to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.20.
Key Walt Disney News
Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Bob Iger confirms Yas Island as the site for a new Disneyland Abu Dhabi, signaling a major international park expansion that adds a multi-year revenue runway and strengthens Disney’s long-term parks & resorts growth story. Disney CEO confirms Yas Island site for Disneyland Abu Dhabi
- Positive Sentiment: CEO Bob Iger shared new photos from the future Disneyland Abu Dhabi site and emphasized “lots of work ahead,” reinforcing management commitment to execution on expansion projects. Bob Iger Shares New Photos from Future Disneyland Abu Dhabi Site
- Positive Sentiment: “Zootopia 2” outperformed expectations at the box office—led by China—and became Disney’s top film release of 2025, which supports both theatrical and downstream streaming/digital revenue. Disney’s Surprise Box Office Champion is ‘Zootopia 2,’ Thanks to China
- Positive Sentiment: Disney is monetizing “Zootopia 2” across windows with digital and DVD release dates and imminent streaming availability, which should help near?term content revenue. Zootopia 2 Digital & DVD Release Dates
- Neutral Sentiment: Disney is scheduled to report earnings Monday — a key catalyst that could swing the stock depending on subscriber, parks, and film performance. Walt Disney Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday
- Neutral Sentiment: Operational/guest-experience items: resort closure schedules and construction (including work near Haunted Mansion at Walt Disney World) may cause short-term guest disruption but are not likely to change longer-term fundamentals. All Disney World Resort Closures Released For 2026 Haunted Mansion Construction
- Neutral Sentiment: Guest tech shift: increased reliance on smartphones for park visits changes operations and guest experience — important for long-term UX but mixed near-term for attendance sentiment. It’s become impossible to visit Disney without a smartphone
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts expect Disney to report a decline in earnings in the upcoming quarter and note the company lacks the setup for an earnings beat — this analyst skepticism is the most direct near?term pressure on the stock ahead of results. Analysts Estimate Walt Disney to Report a Decline in Earnings
Walt Disney Price Performance
Shares of DIS opened at $111.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $198.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.36.
Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.78 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 13.14%.Walt Disney’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.
Walt Disney Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 139.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 21.87%.
Walt Disney Company Profile
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi?national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family?oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.
On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Walt Disney
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Do not delete, read immediately
- Refund From 1933: Trump’s Reset May Create Instant Wealth
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.