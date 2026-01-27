Northstar Advisory Group LLC Sells 15,973 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Northstar Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,763 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 15,973 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,618,295,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $725,219,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 231.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,711,353 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $539,450,000 after buying an additional 3,289,707 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 84.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,921,229 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $856,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 11,943.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,827,112 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $350,590,000 after buying an additional 2,803,638 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 17th. Arete Research raised Walt Disney to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.20.

Shares of DIS opened at $111.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $198.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.36.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.78 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 13.14%.Walt Disney’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 139.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 21.87%.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi?national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family?oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

