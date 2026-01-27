Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Issues Earnings Results

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 25.42%.

Shares of ATLKY opened at $21.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.18. Atlas Copco has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $21.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATLKY shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut shares of Atlas Copco to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays raised Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlas Copco has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Atlas Copco is a Sweden-based industrial group that develops, manufactures and services equipment and solutions for professional customers in a broad range of industries. The company’s core activities center on compressed air and gas systems, vacuum solutions, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, and power and flow equipment. Products and services span new-equipment sales, aftermarket parts, maintenance and technical support aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and safety for industrial operations.

Key product categories include stationary and portable air compressors, air treatment and gas generation systems, industrial vacuum pumps, generators and light towers, drilling rigs and rock excavation equipment for mining and construction, as well as electric and pneumatic tools and automated assembly systems for manufacturing.

