UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Sold by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,291 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 105,621 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,471,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,572,193,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 20.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,683 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 48.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Zacks Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $406.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $433.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.33.

UnitedHealth Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: UnitedHealth forecast 2026 adjusted profit slightly above analysts’ estimates, signaling that initial cost-control measures may be working. Read More.

UnitedHealth forecast 2026 adjusted profit slightly above analysts’ estimates, signaling that initial cost-control measures may be working. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts note UnitedHealth’s decision to rebate ACA profits and other moves as strategically positive for reputation and competitive positioning. Read More.

Analysts note UnitedHealth’s decision to rebate ACA profits and other moves as strategically positive for reputation and competitive positioning. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: UnitedHealth posted a modest Q4 earnings beat and 12% consolidated revenue growth for 2025, showing operational resilience even as margins are pressured. Read More.

UnitedHealth posted a modest Q4 earnings beat and 12% consolidated revenue growth for 2025, showing operational resilience even as margins are pressured. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: The company reiterated its turnaround progress in its press release while providing updated full-year outlook metrics. Read More.

The company reiterated its turnaround progress in its press release while providing updated full-year outlook metrics. Read More. Negative Sentiment: UnitedHealth took a $1.6 billion restructuring charge that pushed Q4 profit down to about $10 million — a large one-time hit that clouds near-term earnings. Read More.

UnitedHealth took a $1.6 billion restructuring charge that pushed Q4 profit down to about $10 million — a large one-time hit that clouds near-term earnings. Read More. Negative Sentiment: The company issued weaker 2026 revenue guidance (around $439B vs. street ~$456.6B), signaling expected revenue decline and slower top-line growth next year — the main driver of today’s negative reaction. Read More.

The company issued weaker 2026 revenue guidance (around $439B vs. street ~$456.6B), signaling expected revenue decline and slower top-line growth next year — the main driver of today’s negative reaction. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/policy headwinds: the Trump administration proposed nearly flat Medicare Advantage rates for 2026, removing a key tailwind for UnitedHealthcare and prompting sector-wide selling. Read More.

Regulatory/policy headwinds: the Trump administration proposed nearly flat Medicare Advantage rates for 2026, removing a key tailwind for UnitedHealthcare and prompting sector-wide selling. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction and trading scrutiny: shares plunged on the news and a recent trade filing by a congressman has drawn attention, adding short-term negative sentiment and volatility risk. Read More.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $352.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $606.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.96.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The company had revenue of $113.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th were given a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.14%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.