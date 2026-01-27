NWF Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 7,091 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

NWF Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CocaCola by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,441,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,996,519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241,163 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CocaCola during the second quarter worth about $3,846,270,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,281,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,170,000 after acquiring an additional 285,794 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CocaCola by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,328,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,585 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CocaCola by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,557,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, COO Henrique Braun sold 40,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,864,862.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,441,707.53. This represents a 39.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $2,250,751.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $15,894,396.10. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 211,704 shares of company stock valued at $15,005,595 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CocaCola from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.08.

CocaCola Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE KO opened at $72.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.38. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.39.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca?Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca?Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready?to?drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca?Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca?Cola, Diet Coke, Coca?Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

