Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BKR. Citigroup increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Zephirin Group raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Tuesday. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.09.

Shares of BKR opened at $56.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.41. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $33.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.73. The company has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 25th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 10.43%.The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $862,722,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth $729,670,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 76.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,419,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203,942 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,546,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,462,000 after buying an additional 3,153,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 247.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,134,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,177,000 after buying an additional 2,232,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat and revenue outperformance — Baker Hughes reported $0.78 EPS vs. $0.67 consensus and revenue of $7.39B vs. $7.09B, supported by IET strength; this is the primary driver of the stock rally. MarketBeat Earnings

Q4 earnings beat and revenue outperformance — Baker Hughes reported $0.78 EPS vs. $0.67 consensus and revenue of $7.39B vs. $7.09B, supported by IET strength; this is the primary driver of the stock rally. Positive Sentiment: Record orders and backlog — company release showed $7.9B in orders for Q4 and record RPO of $35.9B (including record IET RPO), signaling durable demand in Industrial & Energy Technology. GlobeNewswire Press Release

Record orders and backlog — company release showed $7.9B in orders for Q4 and record RPO of $35.9B (including record IET RPO), signaling durable demand in Industrial & Energy Technology. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade / one?year high — coverage noting the stronger fundamentals helped push BKR to a new 1?year high after at least one upgrade, adding momentum to the move. AmericanBankingNews: Analyst Upgrade

Analyst upgrade / one?year high — coverage noting the stronger fundamentals helped push BKR to a new 1?year high after at least one upgrade, adding momentum to the move. Positive Sentiment: Venezuela opportunity flagged — management said there’s meaningful revenue opportunity in Venezuela if safety and legal/regulatory clarity are in place, suggesting potential upside in international markets. Reuters: Venezuela Opportunity

Venezuela opportunity flagged — management said there’s meaningful revenue opportunity in Venezuela if safety and legal/regulatory clarity are in place, suggesting potential upside in international markets. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance mixed — Baker Hughes updated Q1 and FY2026 revenue ranges (Q1 ~$6.1B–$6.7B; FY ~$26.2B–$28.3B). Ranges roughly bracket consensus (Q1 near consensus, FY slightly below midpoint), leaving interpretation dependent on margins and segment mix. (company guidance announcement)

Guidance mixed — Baker Hughes updated Q1 and FY2026 revenue ranges (Q1 ~$6.1B–$6.7B; FY ~$26.2B–$28.3B). Ranges roughly bracket consensus (Q1 near consensus, FY slightly below midpoint), leaving interpretation dependent on margins and segment mix. (company guidance announcement) Negative Sentiment: Some analyst caution remains — Zephirin Group raised its price target slightly to $45 but kept a “hold,” and that PT remains well below the current market level, signaling lingering valuation/near?term skepticism among some analysts. MarketScreener: Zephirin PT

Baker Hughes is an energy technology company that provides a broad portfolio of products, services and digital solutions for the oil and gas and industrial markets. Its offerings span oilfield services and equipment — including drilling, evaluation, completion and production technologies — as well as turbomachinery, compressors and related process equipment used in midstream and downstream operations. The company also supplies aftermarket services, field support and integrated solutions designed to improve asset performance and uptime across the energy value chain.

The firm’s roots trace back to the merger of Baker International and Hughes Tool Company, and more recently it combined with GE’s oil and gas business in 2017 to form Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE); subsequent changes in ownership restored Baker Hughes as an independent publicly traded company.

