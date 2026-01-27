Northstar Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEF stock opened at $96.09 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.08 and a one year high of $97.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.46 and its 200 day moving average is $96.26. The company has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a $0.3127 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to seven years and less than ten years.

