Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, January 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 27th.
Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF Price Performance
LBAY opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 million, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.41. Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $26.27.
About Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF
