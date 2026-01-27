IBC Advanced Alloys (CVE:IB) Shares Down 23.3% – Here’s What Happened

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (CVE:IB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 23.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.17. 257,360 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 400% from the average session volume of 51,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

IBC Advanced Alloys Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.14.

About IBC Advanced Alloys

(Get Free Report)

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, such as beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, rounds, discs, bars, rings, tubes, rods, and other custom forgings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for plastic mold tooling and resistance welding applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IBC Advanced Alloys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBC Advanced Alloys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.