Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGH) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 27th.

Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGGH opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average of $20.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF by 588.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Stance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter.

About Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF

The Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (AGGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that seeks total return by providing exposure to US investment-grade bonds combined with several credit hedging strategies. The fund is actively managed. AGGH was launched on Feb 14, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

Featured Stories

