Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Shares Sold by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.0% in the third quarter. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC now owns 265,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,459,000 after acquiring an additional 137,493 shares in the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 35,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 116,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,244,000 after purchasing an additional 37,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.2%
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $199.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $150.35 and a 52-week high of $200.78.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.
