Trane Technologies plc $TT Holdings Cut by Northstar Advisory Group LLC

Northstar Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.2% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 2.2%

TT opened at $394.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $396.06 and its 200-day moving average is $415.46. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $298.15 and a one year high of $476.18. The company has a market capitalization of $87.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TT. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $544.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $467.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Melius Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $506.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,120. This trade represents a 7.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT) is a global climate solutions company focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and transport refrigeration systems. The company develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control products under well-known brands, including commercial and residential HVAC equipment, building management systems and controls, and transport refrigeration units. Its product portfolio spans rooftop and packaged units, chillers, furnaces, air handlers, compressors, and related components designed for commercial buildings, industrial facilities, residences and transportation applications.

In addition to equipment, Trane Technologies provides lifecycle services that include installation, maintenance, parts, retrofit and aftermarket support, as well as digital and controls solutions for building performance and energy management.

Featured Stories

