Stonegate Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Stonegate Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,191 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $50,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 5,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in Danaher by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 3.9% in the third quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 69,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,868,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its holdings in Danaher by 18.6% in the third quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 181,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,897,000 after acquiring an additional 28,381 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, January 5th. Redburn Partners set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 21,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.23, for a total value of $4,773,952.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,454.19. The trade was a 59.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $746,997.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,593. The trade was a 13.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,248 shares of company stock valued at $6,609,663. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $236.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $230.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.48. The company has a market capitalization of $167.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.89. Danaher Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $171.00 and a fifty-two week high of $258.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.39%.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher’s portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.