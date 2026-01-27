Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Eaton (ETN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Eaton (NYSE: ETN) in the last few weeks:

1/21/2026 – Eaton had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/16/2026 – Eaton was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

1/16/2026 – Eaton was upgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/16/2026 – Eaton had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $440.00 to $406.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2026 – Eaton was given a new $399.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada.

1/12/2026 – Eaton had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $425.00 to $405.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Eaton had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $442.00 to $435.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2026 – Eaton had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $362.00 to $350.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/4/2026 – Eaton had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $360.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $440.00.

12/19/2025 – Eaton was given a new $295.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

12/18/2025 – Eaton had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $395.00 to $340.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/9/2025 – Eaton was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $413.00 price target on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $339.89 per share, with a total value of $67,978.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,956. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 500 shares of company stock worth $174,389 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton (NYSE: ETN) is a diversified power management company that designs, manufactures and distributes products and systems to manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. The company’s offerings are used to improve energy efficiency, reliability and safety across a wide range of applications, with core capabilities in electrical distribution and control, industrial hydraulics and aerospace systems.

Its product portfolio includes switchgear, circuit breakers, transformers, power distribution units, uninterruptible power supplies and surge protection devices for electrical infrastructure, along with hydraulic pumps, valves and filtration systems for industrial and mobile equipment.

