Invesco QQQ $QQQ is Tandem Financial LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Tandem Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 66.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,517 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 3.6% of Tandem Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Tandem Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Navigoe LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 300.0% in the third quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 78.9% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 930.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $625.46 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $637.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $616.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $598.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.7941 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Investor reaction to an RBC upgrade of Invesco (IVZ) and commentary about a business-mix shift is supporting sentiment for Invesco-managed ETFs, which can lift demand for QQQ as investors favor large-cap growth exposure.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

