iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF $ICSH Shares Bought by NWF Advisory Services Inc.

NWF Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 255.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,214 shares during the period. NWF Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 90,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after buying an additional 21,925 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 126.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 206,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after acquiring an additional 115,176 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 11,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 214,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 29,446 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $807,000.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Price Performance

ICSH opened at $50.71 on Tuesday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $50.33 and a 1 year high of $50.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.64.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Profile

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

