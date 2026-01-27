Icon Plc $ICLR Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.07% of Icon worth $9,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Icon by 29.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Icon by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after acquiring an additional 19,789 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Icon by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,993,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $435,427,000 after purchasing an additional 75,465 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Icon by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 428,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,376,000 after purchasing an additional 72,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icon in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

ICLR opened at $187.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.78. Icon Plc has a 12-month low of $125.10 and a 12-month high of $211.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $220.00 target price on Icon in a report on Friday, October 24th. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Icon in a report on Monday, January 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Icon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective (down from $231.00) on shares of Icon in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Icon from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.60.

Icon plc (NASDAQ: ICLR) is a global provider of outsourced drug development and clinical research services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company partners with clients at all stages of the product life cycle, offering expertise in protocol design, trial execution and regulatory compliance across a broad range of therapeutic areas.

Icon’s service portfolio encompasses clinical trial management, data management and biostatistics, medical imaging, pharmacovigilance and safety monitoring, laboratory sciences and specialized analytical solutions.

