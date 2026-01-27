Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Makes New $10.46 Million Investment in Repligen Corporation $RGEN

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 78,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,464,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.14% of Repligen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Repligen by 2,663.6% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Repligen by 67.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Repligen by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 2,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $160.00 target price on Repligen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Repligen from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $44,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 91,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,783,181. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James Bylund sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.21, for a total transaction of $331,301.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 21,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,039.20. This trade represents a 9.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 49,657 shares of company stock valued at $7,721,077 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Stock Up 0.6%

RGEN stock opened at $163.34 on Tuesday. Repligen Corporation has a 1-year low of $102.96 and a 1-year high of $182.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,171.09, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $188.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.23 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 0.25%.Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Repligen Corporation will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) is a life sciences company that develops and manufactures high-value consumable products for bioprocessing applications. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company specializes in technologies that support the development and production of biopharmaceuticals. Repligen’s offerings include chromatography resins, filtration membranes, single-use technologies and systems for downstream purification and upstream processing.

The company’s core product lines encompass Protein A affinity resins, designed for monoclonal antibody purification, and a portfolio of ion exchange, multimodal and hydrophobic interaction resins.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.