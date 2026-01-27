Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF) Announces Earnings Results

Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Community Heritage Financial Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of CMHF stock opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. Community Heritage Financial has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $30.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.32.

About Community Heritage Financial

Community Heritage Financial, Inc is the bank holding company for Community Heritage Bank, a locally focused commercial bank headquartered in Kingstree, South Carolina. As a federally regulated holding company, it oversees the strategic direction and financial operations of its wholly owned subsidiary, leveraging community relationships to support regional economic growth.

Through Community Heritage Bank, the company offers a full suite of deposit and lending products tailored to individuals, small businesses and agricultural enterprises.

