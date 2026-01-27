Baillie Gifford US Growth (LON:USA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Baillie Gifford US Growth (LON:USA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (1.20) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Baillie Gifford US Growth had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 93.74%.

Baillie Gifford US Growth Stock Performance

Shares of Baillie Gifford US Growth stock opened at GBX 281 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 285.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 274.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £777.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98. Baillie Gifford US Growth has a fifty-two week low of GBX 183.35 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 300.

About Baillie Gifford US Growth

The Trust aims to produce long-term capital growth by investing predominantly in equities of companies which are incorporated, domiciled or conducting a significant portion of their business in the United States of America. The maximum amount which may be invested directly in private companies shall not exceed 50% of the total assets of the Company, measured at the time of investment. We are bottom-up, growth investors with a long-term horizon. The portfolio consists of direct holdings in listed securities and private companies in up to a combined maximum of 90 companies or funds, typically with 30 or more listed security holdings.

