Baillie Gifford US Growth (LON:USA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Baillie Gifford US Growth (LON:USA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (1.20) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Baillie Gifford US Growth had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 93.74%.
Baillie Gifford US Growth Stock Performance
Shares of Baillie Gifford US Growth stock opened at GBX 281 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 285.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 274.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £777.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98. Baillie Gifford US Growth has a fifty-two week low of GBX 183.35 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 300.
About Baillie Gifford US Growth
