Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $9.87 Million Stock Position in Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $9,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Equifax in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in Equifax during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Equifax by 82.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Equifax in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on EFX. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Equifax to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $245.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $271.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.14.

Equifax Stock Performance

NYSE EFX opened at $214.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.22. Equifax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.98 and a 12-month high of $281.07. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc (NYSE: EFX) is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company’s offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

Featured Articles

