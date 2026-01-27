Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 62,631 Shares of Baker Hughes Company $BKR

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 422,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,631 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $20,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 104.0% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Baker Hughes Stock Up 4.4%
Shares of BKR opened at $56.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.63 and a 200 day moving average of $46.73. The company has a market cap of $55.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. Baker Hughes Company has a 52-week low of $33.60 and a 52-week high of $56.89.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BKR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.22.
Key Baker Hughes News
Here are the key news stories impacting Baker Hughes this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat — Baker Hughes reported $0.78 EPS vs. $0.67 consensus and revenue of $7.39B vs. $7.09B expected; the beat is a primary driver for the stock lift. Baker Hughes earnings beat by $0.11, revenue topped estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Record orders and RPO — company reported $7.9B of orders and record remaining performance obligation (RPO) of $35.9B (IET RPO $32.4B), supporting revenue visibility and growth in Industrial & Energy Technology. Baker Hughes Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: IET segment strength — Industrial & Energy Technology drove an 11% rise in adjusted profit, offsetting weakness in traditional oilfield services and underpinning margin/EBITDA resilience. Baker Hughes posts rise in adjusted quarterly profit as industrial unit shines
- Neutral Sentiment: International opportunity noted — management highlighted a “significant revenue opportunity” in Venezuela but emphasized employee safety and regulatory clarity as gating factors, so potential is meaningful but conditional. Baker Hughes sees significant revenue opportunity in Venezuela
- Neutral Sentiment: Full call & slides available — management commentary and the earnings-slide deck/earnings transcript provide color on backlog, segment trends and capital allocation for investors evaluating whether the beat is sustainable. Baker Hughes Company (BKR) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Guidance shows revenue ranges slightly conservative — Q1 2026 revenue guidance of $6.1B–$6.7B (consensus ~$6.6B) and FY 2026 revenue $26.2B–$28.3B (consensus ~$27.4B). The company did not specify EPS targets in the guidance release, which may temper upside expectations. (Company guidance release)
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst view mixed — Zephirin Group raised its price target to $45 but kept a “hold” rating; the PT remains well below the current market price, indicating some analysts see limited near-term upside. Zephirin Group raises price target on Baker Hughes to $45 from $40, keeps hold rating
About Baker Hughes
Baker Hughes is an energy technology company that provides a broad portfolio of products, services and digital solutions for the oil and gas and industrial markets. Its offerings span oilfield services and equipment — including drilling, evaluation, completion and production technologies — as well as turbomachinery, compressors and related process equipment used in midstream and downstream operations. The company also supplies aftermarket services, field support and integrated solutions designed to improve asset performance and uptime across the energy value chain.
The firm’s roots trace back to the merger of Baker International and Hughes Tool Company, and more recently it combined with GE’s oil and gas business in 2017 to form Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE); subsequent changes in ownership restored Baker Hughes as an independent publicly traded company.
