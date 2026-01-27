Lbp Am Sa Makes New Investment in Badger Meter, Inc. $BMI

Lbp Am Sa bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 37,713 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,735,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,548,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 612,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $150,108,000 after purchasing an additional 268,799 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 342,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $83,797,000 after purchasing an additional 177,781 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 802,166 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $196,491,000 after purchasing an additional 171,275 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,884,000. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Friday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $157.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $229.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.25.

Badger Meter Stock Up 2.4%

BMI opened at $173.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.65. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.17 and a 52 week high of $256.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, founded in 1905 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a global leader in flow measurement and control solutions. The company’s core business centers on the design, manufacture and sale of water meters, control valves and related accessories for municipal and industrial water utilities. Over its more than a century of operation, Badger Meter has built a reputation for precision engineering, durability and compliance with international regulatory standards.

The company’s product portfolio includes mechanical and ultrasonic water meters, electromagnetic flow meters for industrial applications, and a range of control valves that help utilities manage pressure and flow in distribution networks.

