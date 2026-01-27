Lbp Am Sa Acquires Shares of 4,317 BlackRock $BLK

Lbp Am Sa purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 450.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 22 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 22 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 107.1% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 87.5% during the second quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $1,255.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,310.00 to $1,340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,165.00 to $1,330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,314.71.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $1,122.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $174.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.47. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $773.74 and a twelve month high of $1,219.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,079.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1,107.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $13.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.55 by $0.61. BlackRock had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $5.73 dividend. This represents a $22.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

In other BlackRock news, CFO Martin Small sold 27,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.14, for a total transaction of $31,675,823.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 10,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,724.98. This represents a 71.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $22,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 61,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,630,750. This represents a 24.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 48,305 shares of company stock valued at $55,488,396 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

