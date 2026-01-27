OneAscent Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 81.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,062 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1,119.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,217,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953,342 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1,131.5% in the second quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 2,849,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617,925 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,666,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $113,404,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 9,481,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,073 shares during the period.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT opened at $49.65 on Tuesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1 year low of $42.98 and a 1 year high of $71.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.99 and its 200 day moving average is $59.59.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.