Lbp Am Sa Grows Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Lbp Am Sa boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,491 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 11,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 40,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the second quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 123,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.7% during the second quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 22,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on T. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of T opened at $23.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $166.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.40. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 12th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 12th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

