Sovran Advisors LLC Raises Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF $LMBS

Sovran Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 498.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,325 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,630,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,319,000 after acquiring an additional 248,784 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,595,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,115,000 after purchasing an additional 185,249 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 104.0% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 363,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,892,000 after purchasing an additional 185,184 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 139.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 305,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,056,000 after purchasing an additional 177,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 850,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,928,000 after purchasing an additional 175,338 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $50.09 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $48.37 and a 52-week high of $51.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

