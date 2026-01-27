OneAscent Financial Services LLC Sells 17,920 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

OneAscent Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,920 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Owen LaRue LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Owen LaRue LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 116.4% in the third quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of SCHD opened at $29.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $76.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.41. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $29.30.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.