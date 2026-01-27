14,516 Shares in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF $IYH Purchased by Sovran Advisors LLC

Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 98.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $66.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.02. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $53.35 and a 1-year high of $67.63.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the healthcare sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as healthcare equipment and services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

