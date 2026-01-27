Lbp Am Sa Sells 30,805 Shares of Smurfit Westrock PLC $SW

Lbp Am Sa cut its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,805 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $7,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $749,735,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 81.9% in the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 18,400,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,978,000 after buying an additional 8,286,205 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 4,580.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,861,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,250,000 after buying an additional 1,821,862 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 19.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,500,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,812,000 after buying an additional 1,399,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,421,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,997 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smurfit Westrock stock opened at $43.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day moving average of $41.42. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Smurfit Westrock ( NYSE:SW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 2.40%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $0.4308 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Monday, December 29th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $63.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smurfit Westrock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

