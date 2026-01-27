OneAscent Financial Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 54.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,847 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at about $3,990,551,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 54.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,635,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894,747 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 14,155,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,693 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8,010.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,973,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 939.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,920,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,036 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $88.07 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $58.42 and a one year high of $97.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.63 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 17.27%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.87.

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

