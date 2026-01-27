Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 7,109 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,195 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,109 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 149,882 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,680,000 after buying an additional 30,397 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Starbucks by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 90,113 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,624,000 after acquiring an additional 30,760 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 6.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 821,372 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $69,488,000 after acquiring an additional 51,423 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 21.3% in the third quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 34,112 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $994,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 53,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,160. The trade was a 28.26% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $96.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.54 billion, a PE ratio of 58.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Corporation has a 52-week low of $75.50 and a 52-week high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.32%. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.22%.

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks’ core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

