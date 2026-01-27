Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,227 Shares of Enpro Inc. $NPO

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enpro were worth $10,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NPO. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enpro in the third quarter worth $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Enpro by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Enpro by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enpro by 36.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Enpro in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NPO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Enpro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enpro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Enpro in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Enpro from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enpro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $237.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Enpro Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.50 and a 12-month high of $248.88.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $286.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.57 million. Enpro had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 7.81%.Enpro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 3rd. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.47%.

Enpro Group, Inc (NYSE: NPO) is a global industrial technology company specializing in engineered products designed to perform in critical and harsh environments. The company’s product portfolio spans proprietary bearing materials and surface enhancement technologies, high-performance sealing solutions, and fluid handling components. Enpro’s offerings are tailored for markets such as semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, energy, chemical processing, life sciences and general industrial applications.

Formed in December 2002 as a spin-off from the aerospace and defense supplier Goodrich Corporation, Enpro has grown through a combination of targeted acquisitions and focused organic investment in research and development.

