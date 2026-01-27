Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,380 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,581 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $9,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 63.7% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 17,388 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Cigna Group by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cigna Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 20,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 102,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,546,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 52.3% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,378 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on Cigna Group from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Cigna Group from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $354.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $318.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.36.

Cigna Group Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:CI opened at $280.81 on Tuesday. Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $239.51 and a 52 week high of $350.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $274.66 and its 200-day moving average is $285.27. The firm has a market cap of $75.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.26.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The health services provider reported $7.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $69.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.51 earnings per share. Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cigna Group

In other Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani bought 4,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $241.88 per share, with a total value of $999,931.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 157,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,201,317.80. This trade represents a 2.69% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cigna Group

(Free Report)

Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.