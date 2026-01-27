Hancock Whitney Corporation $HWC Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 170,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,815 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $10,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 21,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 4.9% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 3.7% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 11.2% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HWC shares. Barclays started coverage on Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.25.

Hancock Whitney Stock Up 0.4%

HWC stock opened at $67.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Hancock Whitney Corporation has a twelve month low of $43.90 and a twelve month high of $71.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.87.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $81.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Corporation will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christopher S. Ziluca sold 5,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $358,415.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 33,301 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,449.57. This represents a 13.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ: HWC) is a regional financial services company headquartered in Gulfport, Mississippi. The firm was established in April 2019 through the merger of Hancock Holding Company and Whitney Holding Corporation, each of which traced its roots to the late 19th century. This combination created one of the largest bank holding companies in the Gulf South region, with a network of branches serving both urban and rural communities.

The company’s core business activities include commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management services.

