Chubb Limited $CB Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $11,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 12.3% in the third quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 71,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,655,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 764.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 28.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 57,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,750,000 after purchasing an additional 12,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Up 0.8%

CB opened at $303.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $304.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $119.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.51. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $263.14 and a 12 month high of $316.94.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.19%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CB. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $317.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $350.00 target price on Chubb in a research note on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chubb from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Chubb from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $346.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.81.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Chubb

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total value of $1,731,976.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 60,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,000,968.44. This represents a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total transaction of $250,911.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,876.15. The trade was a 34.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 33,635 shares of company stock valued at $9,970,735 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.