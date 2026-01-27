Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $12.65 Million Stock Position in UMB Financial Corporation $UMBF

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,871 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,356 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $12,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 219.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 193.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 46.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 8,790.9% during the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $122.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.38. UMB Financial Corporation has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $129.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.22. UMB Financial had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $678.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. UMB Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 67.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that UMB Financial Corporation will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UMBF shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings cut UMB Financial from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $120.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (down from $148.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UMB Financial news, insider Nikki Farentino Newton sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total transaction of $137,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 13,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,932.03. This trade represents a 8.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $50,926.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,483.90. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 17,127 shares of company stock worth $1,949,594 over the last ninety days. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: UMBF) is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its principal banking subsidiary, UMB Bank, N.A., the company provides a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services. Key offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, treasury and cash management, as well as online and mobile banking solutions designed to serve businesses, individuals and municipalities.

In addition to its core banking operations, UMB Financial delivers wealth management and trust services, investment advisory, asset management and retirement planning to high-net-worth individuals, families and institutions.

