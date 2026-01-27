Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $87.50 and last traded at $87.06, with a volume of 1667729 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.64.
Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5%
The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.27.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000.
About Avantis International Equity ETF
The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.
