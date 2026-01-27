Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $67.98 and last traded at $67.82, with a volume of 294274 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.39.

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Trading Up 0.6%

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.86. The company has a market cap of $718.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 690.1% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 1,084.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 261.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 251,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,745,000 after buying an additional 181,593 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (FLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Taiwan RIC Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Taiwanese companies, excluding small-caps. FLTW was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

