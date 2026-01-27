iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.03 and last traded at $33.86, with a volume of 266646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.81.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.50 and its 200-day moving average is $30.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVYE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 42,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000.

About iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF

The iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of high-dividend-paying emerging markets companies. DVYE was launched on Feb 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

