Strs Ohio Increases Holdings in Insulet Corporation $PODD

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 241.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,792 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Insulet were worth $5,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 288.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 202.9% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PODD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. TD Cowen cut shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Insulet from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.10.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $271.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 78.64, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. Insulet Corporation has a 12-month low of $230.05 and a 12-month high of $354.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.15.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 9.76%.The firm had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company’s core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet’s products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company’s product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

