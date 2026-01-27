Strs Ohio Raises Position in Belden Inc $BDC

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 380.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Belden were worth $4,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 2.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,071,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,328,000 after purchasing an additional 28,336 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Belden during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Belden by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 275,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,929,000 after buying an additional 60,445 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 621,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,989,000 after acquiring an additional 31,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Belden by 21.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 184,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,350,000 after acquiring an additional 32,225 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Belden Stock Performance

Shares of BDC opened at $117.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.73. Belden Inc has a 12 month low of $83.18 and a 12 month high of $133.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Belden Dividend Announcement

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. Belden had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 8.57%.The company had revenue of $698.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Belden’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Belden has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-2.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is 3.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Belden in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Belden from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Insider Activity at Belden

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 3,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total value of $372,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,359.07. The trade was a 26.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Doug Zink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 4,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,250. This represents a 46.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,154 shares of company stock worth $1,371,050. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Belden Profile

Belden, formerly Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC), was a global provider of signal transmission solutions for demanding applications. The company produced a wide range of copper and fiber optic cables, connectors, patch panels, cable assemblies, and surge protection devices. Its portfolio extended into networking and security hardware, including managed switches, industrial routers, and software tools for remote monitoring and network management.

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Belden built its reputation on delivering high?performance, reliable products for harsh environments.

