Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Given a C$120.00 Price Target by Desjardins Analysts

Desjardins set a C$120.00 price target on Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PBH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Premium Brands from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Premium Brands from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$99.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reduced their price target on Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on Premium Brands from C$145.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$117.82.
Read Our Latest Research Report on PBH
Premium Brands Stock Performance
Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Premium Brands had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 0.54%.The firm had revenue of C$1.90 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Premium Brands will post 6.039823 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Trending Headlines about Premium Brands
Here are the key news stories impacting Premium Brands this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Reported record fourth?quarter sales, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS, and announced the sale of an interest (company press release). Premium Brands reports record Q4
- Positive Sentiment: Desjardins initiated/assigned a C$120.00 price target with a “buy” rating, implying ~39% upside from the current price — a bullish analyst view that could support the stock. Desjardins sets C$120 target
- Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly headline: C$1.29 EPS and C$1.90B revenue, but reported net margin ~0.92% and ROE ~3.8% — strong top?line/adjusted metrics offset by thin GAAP margins. Quarterly results and materials
- Neutral Sentiment: Scotiabank cut its price target from C$120 to C$100 but kept an “outperform” rating (still implies mid?teens upside) — a tempered yet constructive view. Scotiabank lowers target
- Neutral Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets trimmed its target from C$125 to C$116 (remaining upside in the mid?30%s) — a cut but still positive on longer?term upside. BMO lowers target
- Neutral Sentiment: Raymond James lowered its target from C$125 to C$115 and kept an “outperform” rating — another analyst trimming estimates but maintaining upside. Raymond James lowers target
- Neutral Sentiment: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reduced its target to C$110 from C$120 (still shows ~28% upside). CIBC lowers target TickerReport item
- Negative Sentiment: National Bank Financial lowered its target from C$115 to C$108 and moved to a “sector perform” rating — a downgrade in tone that likely pressured the stock. National Bank cuts target and rating TickerReport item
About Premium Brands
Premium Brands Holdings Corp is engaged in specialty food manufacturing, premium food distribution, and wholesale businesses with operations in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nevada, and Washington State. The company’s business segments include Specialty Foods, Premium Food Distribution, and Corporate. The Specialty Foods segment consists of its specialty food manufacturing businesses, which contributes about two-thirds of the group revenue; the Premium Food Distribution segment consists of the company’s distribution and wholesale businesses; the Corporate segment includes the company’s head office activities along with its finance and information systems.
Featured Stories
Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.