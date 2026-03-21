Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Given a C$120.00 Price Target by Desjardins Analysts

Desjardins set a C$120.00 price target on Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PBH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Premium Brands from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Premium Brands from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$99.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reduced their price target on Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on Premium Brands from C$145.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$117.82.

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Premium Brands Stock Performance

TSE:PBH opened at C$86.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.91, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$99.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$97.00. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of C$72.57 and a twelve month high of C$106.79.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Premium Brands had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 0.54%.The firm had revenue of C$1.90 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Premium Brands will post 6.039823 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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About Premium Brands

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Premium Brands Holdings Corp is engaged in specialty food manufacturing, premium food distribution, and wholesale businesses with operations in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nevada, and Washington State. The company’s business segments include Specialty Foods, Premium Food Distribution, and Corporate. The Specialty Foods segment consists of its specialty food manufacturing businesses, which contributes about two-thirds of the group revenue; the Premium Food Distribution segment consists of the company’s distribution and wholesale businesses; the Corporate segment includes the company’s head office activities along with its finance and information systems.

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