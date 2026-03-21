Blue Owl Capital Corporation $OBDC Shares Acquired by Epiq Partners LLC

Epiq Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 662,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,546 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital comprises approximately 3.8% of Epiq Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $8,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OBDC. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,208,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,364,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,663,000 after acquiring an additional 757,203 shares during the last quarter. Caz Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $14,357,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,793,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 6.5% in the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,487,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,677,000 after purchasing an additional 151,142 shares during the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OBDC shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.06.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Corporation has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.54.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $439.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.38 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 33.89% and a return on equity of 10.07%. As a group, analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Corporation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.2%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.35%.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE: OBDC) is a publicly traded business development company sponsored by Blue Owl Capital, a global alternative asset manager. Launched in 2020, the firm provides customized financing solutions to middle-market companies across various industries. As an externally managed BDC, Blue Owl Capital Corporation leverages the deep credit?investment capabilities of its sponsor to deliver flexible capital tailored to the needs of growing businesses.

The company’s investment activities span a range of private credit products, including first?lien senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, second?lien financings, mezzanine debt, and minority equity co-investments.

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