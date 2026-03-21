Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Sells $1,061,332.56 in Stock

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) CEO Gary Smith sold 2,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.53, for a total value of $1,061,332.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 293,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,372,490.52. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ciena Stock Down 6.9%

CIEN stock opened at $384.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a PE ratio of 244.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ciena Corporation has a twelve month low of $49.21 and a twelve month high of $419.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $298.77 and its 200-day moving average is $223.64.

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Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.18. Ciena had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 4.47%.The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ciena

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Ciena by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CIEN. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up from $280.00) on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $279.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Ciena in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley Financial upped their target price on Ciena from $222.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.65.

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About Ciena

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Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) is a global supplier of telecommunications networking equipment, software and services. The company develops high-capacity optical transport systems and packet-optical platforms that enable service providers, cloud operators and large enterprises to build, manage and scale their networks. Ciena’s product portfolio includes coherent optical solutions, packet networking platforms and a suite of network automation software designed to optimize bandwidth, reduce latency and simplify network operations.

In addition to hardware offerings, Ciena provides professional services and support, including network design, implementation and ongoing maintenance.

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