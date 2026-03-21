Katherine Ngai-Pesic Sells 400,000 Shares of Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO) Stock

Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Katherine Ngai-Pesic sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,353,886 shares in the company, valued at $18,707,772. This represents a 4.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Silvaco Group Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ SVCO opened at $6.34 on Friday. Silvaco Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average of $4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $199.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 3.48.

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Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.09. Silvaco Group had a negative return on equity of 23.01% and a negative net margin of 65.34%.The business had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Silvaco Group, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvaco Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Silvaco Group by 267.9% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 732,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 533,630 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its holdings in Silvaco Group by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 472,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 269,283 shares during the period. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P bought a new stake in Silvaco Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Topline Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvaco Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Silvaco Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $487,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SVCO. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Silvaco Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Silvaco Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on SVCO

Key Silvaco Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Silvaco Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results and outlook — Management reported better?than?expected Q4 results and strong TCAD bookings plus explosive SIP revenue growth; they guided to double?digit FY26 revenue growth and a plan to reach operating cash?flow breakeven in Q2 and positive cash flow by Q3. Those fundamentals and a $15M ATM facility that extends the cash runway helped drive the recent surge. Read More.

Q4 results and outlook — Management reported better?than?expected Q4 results and strong TCAD bookings plus explosive SIP revenue growth; they guided to double?digit FY26 revenue growth and a plan to reach operating cash?flow breakeven in Q2 and positive cash flow by Q3. Those fundamentals and a $15M ATM facility that extends the cash runway helped drive the recent surge. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beat — The company posted EPS and revenue above consensus (EPS beat and $18.25M revenue), which underpinned investor interest and supported recent momentum. Read More.

Quarterly beat — The company posted EPS and revenue above consensus (EPS beat and $18.25M revenue), which underpinned investor interest and supported recent momentum. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Momentum caution — Coverage notes a sharp post?earnings rally on heavy volume but warns recent estimate revisions and momentum may not guarantee further gains near term. Elevated volatility could mean larger short?term swings. Read More.

Momentum caution — Coverage notes a sharp post?earnings rally on heavy volume but warns recent estimate revisions and momentum may not guarantee further gains near term. Elevated volatility could mean larger short?term swings. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Sector/peer context — A head?to?head comparison with Valens Semiconductor offers useful comparatives for investors but is unlikely to be a primary driver for SVCO’s price on its own. Read More.

Sector/peer context — A head?to?head comparison with Valens Semiconductor offers useful comparatives for investors but is unlikely to be a primary driver for SVCO’s price on its own. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Major insider selling — Katherine Ngai?Pesic (a >10% holder) has executed several large sales over 2025–2026 (examples: 300k at ~$2.26, 400k at ~$2.00, 250k at ~$2.15). Repeated, sizable disposals by a major shareholder can create selling pressure and raise investor concern about insider conviction. Read More.

Major insider selling — Katherine Ngai?Pesic (a >10% holder) has executed several large sales over 2025–2026 (examples: 300k at ~$2.26, 400k at ~$2.00, 250k at ~$2.15). Repeated, sizable disposals by a major shareholder can create selling pressure and raise investor concern about insider conviction. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Other insider sale — Director Candace Jackson sold 1,500 shares at $5.00 on Mar 17; small on its own but it adds to the recent pattern of insider exits. Read More.

About Silvaco Group

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Silvaco Group, Inc is a provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) solutions. Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company offers a suite of tools for process and device simulation, circuit design, verification, and physical implementation. Silvaco’s core product lines include technology computer-aided design (TCAD) for process modeling, SPICE circuit simulators for analog and digital analysis, and layout and parasitic extraction tools for physical verification.

In addition to its EDA software, Silvaco delivers semiconductor IP in areas such as memory compilers, interface IP (including USB, PCI Express and DDR), and embedded analog/mixed-signal cores.

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