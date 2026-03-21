Run Strategic Opportunit North Sells 104,454 Shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Stock

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) Director Run Strategic Opportunit North sold 104,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $1,254,492.54. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,916,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,022,036.73. The trade was a 3.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Run Strategic Opportunit North also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, March 18th, Run Strategic Opportunit North sold 16,000 shares of LightPath Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Run Strategic Opportunit North sold 55,000 shares of LightPath Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $664,950.00.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Run Strategic Opportunit North sold 381,004 shares of LightPath Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $4,640,628.72.

On Monday, March 2nd, Run Strategic Opportunit North sold 238,991 shares of LightPath Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $2,875,061.73.

On Wednesday, February 25th, Run Strategic Opportunit North sold 300,092 shares of LightPath Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $3,655,120.56.

On Tuesday, February 24th, Run Strategic Opportunit North sold 131,281 shares of LightPath Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,577,997.62.

On Monday, February 23rd, Run Strategic Opportunit North sold 6,500 shares of LightPath Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $78,065.00.

On Friday, February 20th, Run Strategic Opportunit North sold 595,573 shares of LightPath Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $7,462,529.69.

On Monday, January 5th, Run Strategic Opportunit North sold 770,321 shares of LightPath Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $9,028,162.12.

LightPath Technologies Stock Down 8.4%

LPTH stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.69 million, a P/E ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 0.98. LightPath Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $15.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded LightPath Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies in the third quarter valued at $12,939,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the third quarter worth about $8,445,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $7,085,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,040,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,033,000 after purchasing an additional 592,500 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,669,000. 56.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LightPath Technologies

(Get Free Report)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures and distributes precision optical components and assemblies for a variety of commercial, industrial, defense and scientific applications. The company’s portfolio includes molded glass aspheric lenses, precision glass optics, infrared lenses and assemblies, diamond-turned optics and molded polymer optics. These components are engineered to support imaging, illumination, laser delivery, detection and sensing systems across visible, ultraviolet and infrared wavelengths.

Among its core offerings, LightPath develops infrared optical solutions using materials such as germanium, zinc selenide and chalcogenide glasses for thermal imaging, night-vision devices and spectroscopy.

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