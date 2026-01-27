Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Position in WESCO International, Inc. $WCC

Strs Ohio decreased its position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,508 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $4,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,136,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 56.0% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 605,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,216,000 after acquiring an additional 217,417 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 795,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,351,000 after acquiring an additional 36,843 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 516.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,659,000 after acquiring an additional 34,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 12.5% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 290,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,846,000 after purchasing an additional 32,243 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WESCO International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $286.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $264.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.60. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.21 and a 52-week high of $291.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.45.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.81%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. WESCO International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.100-13.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.4538 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. WESCO International’s payout ratio is 14.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on WESCO International from $274.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on WESCO International from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Insider Transactions at WESCO International

In related news, CAO Matthew S. Kulasa sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.18, for a total value of $200,012.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,557.60. This trade represents a 19.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.52, for a total transaction of $1,215,851.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,836,206.40. The trade was a 13.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,036 shares of company stock worth $4,385,254. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International

(Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc is a leading global distributor of electrical, industrial, communications and utility products, serving a diverse customer base across maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and construction markets. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products ranging from power distribution and automation solutions to data communications, security systems and lighting controls. Through an extensive branch network, WESCO provides critical components and value?added services that help organizations streamline operations and improve reliability in their facilities and infrastructure.

In addition to its broad product offering, WESCO delivers advanced supply chain management and logistics solutions designed to optimize inventory levels, reduce downtime and lower overall procurement costs.

