TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.6667.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on THS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. William Blair lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TreeHouse Foods

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Stephen Alan Landry sold 6,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $145,047.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 320.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 430.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 719.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TreeHouse Foods Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $24.56 on Tuesday. TreeHouse Foods has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $40.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.86.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $841.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.53 million. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 7.25%.TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

About TreeHouse Foods

(Get Free Report)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc (NYSE: THS) is a leading manufacturer and supplier of private-label packaged food and beverage products. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, the company partners with major grocery chains, club retailers and foodservice outlets to develop, produce and distribute a diverse portfolio of items under store brands and, in select categories, under its own labels.

Since its founding in 2005 through the consolidation of several specialty food businesses, TreeHouse Foods has grown primarily through strategic acquisitions and operational integration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.