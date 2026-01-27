AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.3571.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $25.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st.
Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.36. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $30.49. The company has a market capitalization of $783.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.08 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.
AMN Healthcare Services, Inc (NYSE: AMN) is a leading provider of healthcare workforce solutions in the United States. The company specializes in staffing and recruitment services for a broad range of clinical and allied health professionals, including travel nurses, permanent placement of nursing staff, locum tenens physicians, and allied health personnel. In addition to direct staffing, AMN Healthcare offers comprehensive workforce management solutions such as vendor management systems (VMS), recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), and compliance and credentialing services through its technology platforms.
Founded in 1985 as American Mobile Nurses, the company rebranded to AMN Healthcare in 2010 to reflect its expanding portfolio of services.
