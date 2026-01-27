Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in monday.com Ltd. $MNDY

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,625 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in monday.com were worth $5,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of monday.com by 7.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 31.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in monday.com by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in monday.com by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in monday.com by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Trading Up 0.6%

monday.com stock opened at $130.06 on Tuesday. monday.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $123.45 and a 12-month high of $342.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 105.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $316.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.26 million. monday.com had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on monday.com from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of monday.com from $260.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of monday.com in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of monday.com from $202.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of monday.com from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.61.

monday.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

monday.com is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that provides a cloud-based Work Operating System (Work OS) designed to help teams plan, organize and track their work. The platform offers customizable workflows that support project management, task delegation, time tracking and collaboration across departments. monday.com’s visual interface enables users to create boards, automations and dashboards to centralize information and streamline processes without requiring extensive coding knowledge.

The company’s product portfolio includes monday Work OS, which can be adapted for use cases ranging from marketing campaign management and sales pipelines to software development sprints and human resources onboarding.

